The first round of the 150-year-old competition takes place this weekend and has seen the Owls drawn against Ryan’s Lowe’s high-flyers, who are currently second in League One.

The Pilgrims condemned Darren Moore’s side to their heaviest defeat of the season in September, which began their slide down the table.

Sheffield Wednesday will seek to avenge their recent 3-0 defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle when the two sides meet in the FA Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

When is Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle?

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle takes place on Sunday 7 November and kicks off at 12:15pm.

Head-to-head record

Plymouth have the upper hand in the pair’s last 10 meetings with five wins to Wednesday’s three. There have also been two draws.

What are the odds for Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle?

Sky Bet are offering the following odds on the game:

Sheffield Wednesday: 21/20

Draw: 12/5

Plymouth Argyle: 12/5

How can I follow the game?

Our Owls correspondent Alex Miller will be at the game and you can follow him on Twitter for preview, live updates and post-match reaction at @AlexMiller91

Is Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle on TV?