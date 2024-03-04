Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to build on their fine form of late when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to Hillsborough on Tuesday evening. The Owls have won four of their last five in the Championship and they know a win over the Pilgrims would see them take another huge step towards survival.

A result probably wouldn't be enough to see them move out of the bottom three given their inferior goal difference, but with 10 games remaining after Tuesday's encounter, Danny Röhl's side are in a good place. Unfortunately for Wednesday, they will have to take on Plymouth without a number of key men. Here's a look at the team news for both clubs heading into the fixture.