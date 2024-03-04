News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle early team news as three ruled out and one doubtful - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday take on Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night in the Championship

By Will Jackson
Published 4th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to build on their fine form of late when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to Hillsborough on Tuesday evening. The Owls have won four of their last five in the Championship and they know a win over the Pilgrims would see them take another huge step towards survival.

A result probably wouldn't be enough to see them move out of the bottom three given their inferior goal difference, but with 10 games remaining after Tuesday's encounter, Danny Röhl's side are in a good place. Unfortunately for Wednesday, they will have to take on Plymouth without a number of key men. Here's a look at the team news for both clubs heading into the fixture.

Windass yet to make his return from injury as the club continue to monitor his recovery.

1. Doubt: Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday)

Paterson has been ruled out with a knee injury

2. Out: Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday)

Pedersen is expected to return from injury before the end of the season but a return date is unknown

3. Out: Kristian Pedersen (Sheffield Wednesday)

May not return this season after undergoing hip surgery earlier in the season.

4. Out: Juan Delgado (Sheffield Wednesday)

