Sheffield Wednesday vs Oxford United: why is it not being shown on TV and what time is kick-off?

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday will play Oxford United at Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday, December 17.

By Jimmy Johnson
33 minutes ago

Sheffield Wednesday will take on Oxford United at Hillsborough on Saturday as their League One campaign continues. Can the Owls keep up their impressive unbeaten run?

In their last game, Sheffield Wednesday floundered to a 1-1 draw against Exeter City. It could have been worse - they were rescued from defeat late on, thanks to a last-minute equaliser from Callum Paterson.

Oxford also drew 1-1 in their last game when they took on Accrington Stanley. Despite taking the lead in the second half through a goal from James Henry, an 84th minute equaliser meant that Oxford would be sharing the spoils.

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit third in the League One table, with 42 points. The Owls haven’t lost in their last ten league games, remaining unbeaten since October.

Oxford, on the other hand, are in 16th with 25 points. Like Wednesday, they also haven’t lost since October.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Oxford United kick off time

Sheffield Wednesday vs Oxford United at Hillsborough on Saturday, December 17 will kick off at 8pm.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Oxford United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Oxford United has not been selected by Sky Sports for live TV coverage. However, you can watch the highlights of the game after it has concluded on Sheffield Wednesday’s official YouTube channel.

