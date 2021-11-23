The fifth-placed Dons come into the match off the back of three straight wins, while the Owls are unbeaten in their last eight games and sit just one point outside the top six following Saturday’s 3-2 victory away to Accrington Stanley.

Despite their opponent’s strong recent form Darren Moore’s side has good reason to be confident of registering back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since August.

Two of League One’s in-form sides go head-to-head at Hillsborough this evening when play-off chasing Sheffield Wednesday take on high-flying MK Dons. Photo: Steve Ellis

MK Dons, who are led by Liam Manning, have conceded at least once in all of their trips on the road this season.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have scored in all of their matches at home as well as each of their last 12 games both home and away.

The Owls have also won more than half – 52 per cent – of their total points at Hillsborough and have kept four clean sheets in eight games there.

Last season’s top-scorer Josh Windass could well be involved tonight after returning to the matchday squad last weekend.

The Dons have plenty of threats of their own, however, including eight-goal top-scorer Scott Twine.

His fellow forward, Max Watters, also scored his sixth goal in as many games in the 1-0 win over Burton Albion on Saturday and MK Dons are currently the second-highest scorers in League One.