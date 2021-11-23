Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons: Live updates - Lee Gregory and George Byers start
Good evening and welcome to The Star’s live matchday blog for Sheffield Wednesday’s visit of in-form MK Dons
The Owls are hoping to register back-to-back wins in League One for the first time since August but face a Dons side who have won three on the bounce and sit fifth in the table.
Darren Moore’s side will move back into the play-offs with a win, provided other results also go their way.
- Josh Windass could make his first appearance of the season following an injury lay-off
GOA...No.
The Owls have the ball in the back through Brennan after Dunkley beats his man in the air from a corner. Unfortunately, the big man was deemed to have fouled his marker in the process and it’s ruled out.
Bannan stinger
He lets one rip from 30 yards which stings the palms of Andrew Fisher in the MK Dons’ goal and goes out for a corner.
Better from the Owls. And Fisher tips Dunkley’s header over the bar.
Another MK chance
Just as I write that Max Watters, who has six goals in as many games, latches on to a ball over the top which caught the Wednesday defence out, but he can’t get a clean connection and it goes over. Another let-off.
Steady start
Other than that scare in the six-yard box, it’s been a steady start by Sheffield Wednesday, who haven’t been afraid to go direct when needed.
Bannan has also shown some nice touches early on and produced some timely interceptions.
The big boss is here
Big chance for MK
The ball is delivered low to the back post and then poked back across the six-yard box, but fortunately Peacock-Farrell is there to pounce on it before an MK Dons attacker.
A booking apiece...already
Aiden Baldwin is booked for pulling Kamberi as the Owls try to break away. The resulting free-kick comes to nothing.
At the other end Liam Palmer goes into the book for tripping Max Watters.
We’re under way
The Owls get us started kicking towards the away end.
Your Owls correspondents react to tonight’s team news
The Star's football writers have the team news from Hillsborough and a look ahead to ronight's match for the Owls against MK Dons
Here’s how MK Dons line up
Forward Max Watters has scored six goals in as many games for the Dons, while Twine is their top scorer with eight.