Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons LIVE

Tonight represents another opportunity for Sheffield Wednesday to register back-to-back wins in League One for the first time since August.

The Owls must start winning games more often - and fast - if they are going to mount a promotion push this season. A win tonight could move them back into the play-offs, but we’ve said that before...

Josh Windass could also make his first appearance of the season against MK Dons, who have won their last three games, after he returned to the matchday squad on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will have any involvement this evening.