Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Star’s live matchday blog for Sheffield Wednesday’s visit of in-form MK Dons
The Owls are hoping to register back-to-back wins in League One for the first time since August but face a Dons side who have won three on the bounce and sit fifth in the table.
Darren Moore’s side will move back into the play-offs with a win, provided other results also go their way.
Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 18:26
- Sheffield Wednesday could move back into the play-offs with a win
- MK Dons have won their last three matches and start the evening fifth in League One
- Josh Windass could make his first appearance of the season following an injury lay-off
Bannan on Luongo’s return
“It was brilliant to have Massimo back in midfield. I think we had a bit of everything in midfield on Saturday; with Fizz you have got power. Massimo can go and win the ball back and I can try and create higher up the pitch, so it was a really good mix.
“There are a lot of quality players who can come in and do the real job so we have to keep performing.”
More of the same tonight?
Darren Moore’s programme notes
“We have the chance to break into that top six and that is where we want to be, as high as we can.
“We are not yet at the halfway stage of the season, there is so much more football to be played.”
Some pre-match reading
Why Sheffield Wednesday should be confident of three points against MK Dons
Two of League One’s in-form sides go head-to-head at Hillsborough this evening when play-off chasing Sheffield Wednesday take on high-flying MK Dons.
What Dons boss Liam Manning said about Hillsborough and Wednesday fans
MK Dons head to Hillsborough tonight to take on Sheffield Wednesday with their boss promising his players won’t be overawed by a big crowd at S6.
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing signing a 'big, big bonus' for Sheffield Wednesday, says key man
The free signing addition of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is a ‘big, big bonus’ for Sheffield Wednesday, according to club captain Barry Bannan.
Alex Miller’s Accrington summary
Here’s how our Owls writer saw Sheffield Wednesday’s last match...
A few pre-match talking points
Tonight represents another opportunity for Sheffield Wednesday to register back-to-back wins in League One for the first time since August.
The Owls must start winning games more often - and fast - if they are going to mount a promotion push this season. A win tonight could move them back into the play-offs, but we’ve said that before...
Josh Windass could also make his first appearance of the season against MK Dons, who have won their last three games, after he returned to the matchday squad on Saturday.
It remains to be seen whether Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will have any involvement this evening.
Finally, Massimo Luongo’s star performance against Accrington last weekend could finally have solved Darren Moore’s conundrum of how to get the best out of Barry Bannan. It will be interesting to see if he gets the nod to continue in the same holding midfield role tonight, which allows Bannan to push further forward without having to worry too much about his defensive duties.