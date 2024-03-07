Sheffield Wednesday continue to fight to escape the bottom three, and it gets no easier this weekend when they face Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at Hillsborough. The Whites are hunting down an automatic promotion spot and remain unbeaten in the league in 2024.
Having said that, the Owls are going to need a surprise result or two if they are to remain in the second tier, and they have the best chance in front of their own fans. Ahead of Friday night's juicy-looking clash, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams. Take a look below.