Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United injury latest as six sidelined and one doubt - gallery

All the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United as they prepare to face off at Hillsborough.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 7th Mar 2024, 17:30 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday continue to fight to escape the bottom three, and it gets no easier this weekend when they face Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at Hillsborough. The Whites are hunting down an automatic promotion spot and remain unbeaten in the league in 2024.

Having said that, the Owls are going to need a surprise result or two if they are to remain in the second tier, and they have the best chance in front of their own fans. Ahead of Friday night's juicy-looking clash, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams. Take a look below.

Rohl has said: “Barry Bannan looks fantastic. He trained today with no problem… We have players available, it gives us an opportunity to bring fresh legs in.”

1. Barry Bannan - Fit

Windass will be back after the international break.

2. Josh Windass - Out

The same applies to Paterson.

3. Callum Paterson - Out

Pederson will not return until after the international break.

4. Kristian Pederson - Out

