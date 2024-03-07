Sheffield Wednesday continue to fight to escape the bottom three, and it gets no easier this weekend when they face Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at Hillsborough . The Whites are hunting down an automatic promotion spot and remain unbeaten in the league in 2024.

Having said that, the Owls are going to need a surprise result or two if they are to remain in the second tier, and they have the best chance in front of their own fans. Ahead of Friday night's juicy-looking clash, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams. Take a look below.