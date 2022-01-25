Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town: TV and live stream details, odds, form, head-to-head and more
Play-off chasing pair Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town go head to head this weekend with both sides looking to close in on the top six.
Six points separate the Owls from the sixth place – but they do have a game in hand on Oxford United – while the Tractor Boys are currently eight points adrift of the final spot.
The division’s underachievers played out a 1-1 at Portman Road last time out in September.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town form (last five)
Sheffield Wednesday: W-L-L-W-L
Ipswich Town: D-W-W-L-W
Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town H2H
Sheffield Wednesday: three wins
Draws: three draws
Ipswich Town: four wins
Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town match referee
Darren Bond is the match referee. He will be assisted by Andrew Dallison and Michael George
Andrew Kitchen is the fourth official.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town kick-off time
Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.
Is Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town on TV?
Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town will not be shown on TV in the UK.
Match highlights will also be shown on the EFL on Quest show from 9pm on Saturday.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town live updates
The Star’s Owls correspondents Joe Crann and Alex Miller will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.
You can follow them both on Twitter – @YesWeCrann and @AlexMiller91.
What are the Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town betting odds?
Sky Bet are offering the following odds on Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town:
Sheffield Wednesday: 6/5
Draw: 23/10
Ipswich Town: 21/10