The Owls never looked like they were at the races, and were 2-0 down early in the first half after a sloppy opener from Mark Shelton and then a calamitous Jaden Brown own goal.

Darren Moore rang the changes at the break, but it turned out to be too little too late. Will Goodwin made it three, and Wednesday were deservedly booted out of the tournament by the Monkey Hangers.

It was truly a bad night at the office for the Owls, and they got what they deserved. Here’s how we rated things after 90 minutes.

1. Joe Wildsmith - 4 Didn't make any glaring errors, but will have been disappointed with the goals conceded - especially the own goal. Not a night to remember. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. Callum Paterson - 4 Donned the captain's armband for the evening, and put in a shift as a right centre back again. Not the best evening, but his effort can't be faulted. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. Ciaran Brennan - 4 The youngster got another start, but didn't look as assured this time around... It was his back pass that led to the corner for the first goal. Almost scored in the first half. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. Jaden Brown - 3 Had a torrid night as he filled in as a left-sided centre back. Scored an own goal to make it 2-0, and didn't have a good night at the office. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales