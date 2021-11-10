The former Owls player had been looking forward to leading out his team at Hillsborough on what would have been a memorable occasion for the boyhood Wednesdayite and his family.

However, Weaver's night was spoiled by a 4-0 defeat as goals from Saido Berahino, George Byers, Sylla Sow and Korede Adedoyin meant Darren Moore’s side guaranteed themselves a home tie in the last 32 of the competition.

And Weaver pointed the finger at his defence for the sloppy way in which they conceded.

"It's an embarrassing scoreline for us. We don't turn up anywhere and expect to go under like that," Weaver said.

"Defensively, we've been under no real pressure tonight and we've been made to look fools due to a lack of aggression and a lack of reading danger.

"It's just not good enough. One of their goals, one of our players jogged out to the ball. You don't jog out there at this club, you don't get away with it. That's an embarrassment, an embarrassment to me and the rest of the players, because the front six put in so much effort.

"They are embarrassing goals to concede from jogging, or from not being strong and hard and aggressive in the box. It is undermining all of the good work that we're putting in."