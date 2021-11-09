Sheffield Wednesday vs Harrogate Town: Darren Moore makes 10 changes for Papa John's Trophy tie

Welcome to The Star’s live matchday blog for their first-ever competitive meeting with Harrogate Town.

By Steve Jones
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 6:18 pm

Both sides have already qualified to the knockout stage of the Papa John’s Trophy so the winner of tonight’s tie will claim top spot in Group H and a home draw in the last 32.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

With the fixture list piling up, Darren Moore has made no fewer than 10 changes to his starting XI.

Scroll down for full team news, live updates and post-match reaction.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Harrogate Town: 10 changes for Papa John's Trophy tie

Sheffield Wednesday vs Harrogate Town LIVE: 10 changes for Papa John’ Trophy tie

Last updated: Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 18:55

  • David Agbontohoma makes Owls debut
  • Ciaran Brennan and Liam Waldock also start
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 18:55

Starting XI broken down

Steve Jones with the pre-match team news from Sheffield Wednesday v Harrogate Town - video Dailymotion

It's Papa John's Trophy night at Hillsborough and The Star's Steve Jones is here with his preview and the team news as The Owls take on Harrogate Town

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 18:45

It’s quiet

Just three stands open tonight. Definitely one for the hardcore fans. Harrogate’s following must total two dozen.

Looking forward to seeing the likes of Agbontohoma, Waldock and Brennan in action regardless.

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 18:03

Harrogate team news

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 18:03

The Owls team

Home
Page 1 of 1
Darren MooreHarrogate Town