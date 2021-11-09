Sheffield Wednesday vs Harrogate Town: 10 changes for Papa John's Trophy tie

Sheffield Wednesday vs Harrogate Town: Darren Moore makes 10 changes for Papa John's Trophy tie
Welcome to The Star’s live matchday blog for their first-ever competitive meeting with Harrogate Town.
Both sides have already qualified to the knockout stage of the Papa John’s Trophy so the winner of tonight’s tie will claim top spot in Group H and a home draw in the last 32.
With the fixture list piling up, Darren Moore has made no fewer than 10 changes to his starting XI.
- David Agbontohoma makes Owls debut
- Ciaran Brennan and Liam Waldock also start
Starting XI broken down
It's Papa John's Trophy night at Hillsborough and The Star's Steve Jones is here with his preview and the team news as The Owls take on Harrogate Town
It’s quiet
Just three stands open tonight. Definitely one for the hardcore fans. Harrogate’s following must total two dozen.
Looking forward to seeing the likes of Agbontohoma, Waldock and Brennan in action regardless.