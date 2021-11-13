The Owls have at least been trying to nail down an attacking an entertaining brand of football under Darren Moore and whether that has come to fruition enough this season is up for review.

But the opposition won’t be springing too many surprises with the way in which they will set about taking on Wednesday.

Steve Evans’ sides are always physical and they’r hard to beat and that is exactly what Moore his preparing his team for when the teams meet this afternoon.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans heads back to outh Yorkshire to take on Sheffield Wednesday today. Picture Tony Johnson

"They make it very, very difficult for opponents,” Moore said. “They have a manager that knows his way around this league and a manager who makes it very difficult and plays effective football.

"It's two teams with two different styles of play, it's two teams trying to implement their own style of play on the game and that's what we'll try to do. It's a game where we have to stand up and be counted but it's a game where we have to implement our style and get after them as much as they get after us.”

And with it likely to be a tough task, where patience might be key, Moore is hoping the fans will play their part, too.

"It's going to be another really good game,” he added. “Another game played with a wonderful atmosphere at Hillsborough and we look forward to playing in front of our home fans again.

"The last three games have been good in front of the fans - we sent a message out to the fans for their added support this time of the year, to have that support base has been absolutely superb and we're looking forward to seeing them all again on Saturday.”

And as for Evans…