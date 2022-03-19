The Owls looked jaded and short on ideas going forward and were sloppy at the back.
With the playoff contenders elsewhere in good form, a second round of dropped points inside a few days feels like a knock, though they were helped as results elsewhere went their way.
Here are our player ratings on a difficult afternoon in Kent.
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7
Made some important saves, most notably a double stop in the first half, and kept Wednesday in it when Gillingham were at their best.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Jordan Storey - 6
Gave a good account of himself. Won headers and read the game well but was involved in a mix-up or two early doors.
Photo: SWFC
3. Chey Dunkley - 4
Playing his first match for 79 days, he had an important role adding physicality and organisation to the Owls defence. Picked up a yellow after hesitation early doors and looked a long way off the pace for most of the match.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Sam Hutchinson - 5
Produced an important block early doors but looked a little shaky on the left. Moved into midfield late on and picked up a late yellow for backchat.
Photo: Steve Ellis