Owls Callum Paterson battling away Pic Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday vs Gillingham: 'Sloppy' 'Barely kicked the thing' - Owls player ratings as they drop points on the road

Sheffield Wednesday left the pitch at Gillingham frustrated after a lacklustre performance got them all they deserved – a point.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 5:58 pm

The Owls looked jaded and short on ideas going forward and were sloppy at the back.

With the playoff contenders elsewhere in good form, a second round of dropped points inside a few days feels like a knock, though they were helped as results elsewhere went their way.

Here are our player ratings on a difficult afternoon in Kent.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7

Made some important saves, most notably a double stop in the first half, and kept Wednesday in it when Gillingham were at their best.

2. Jordan Storey - 6

Gave a good account of himself. Won headers and read the game well but was involved in a mix-up or two early doors.

3. Chey Dunkley - 4

Playing his first match for 79 days, he had an important role adding physicality and organisation to the Owls defence. Picked up a yellow after hesitation early doors and looked a long way off the pace for most of the match.

4. Sam Hutchinson - 5

Produced an important block early doors but looked a little shaky on the left. Moved into midfield late on and picked up a late yellow for backchat.

