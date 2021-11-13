Sheffield Wednesday vs Gillingham LIVE: Lee Gregory misses out as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Olamide Shodipo start
Good afternoon and welcome to The Star’s live matchday blog for this afternoon’s visit of struggling Gillingham.
Darren Moore’s side could move back into the play-offs with a win, which would be their second in as many League One games after they thumped Sunderland 3-0 last time out to move within two points of sixth spot.
Steve Evans’ Gillingham are 19th heading into the clash with just one win in six.
Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Gillingham LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 15:14
- Sheffield Wednesday could move back into the top six with a win
- Lee Gregory misses out for the Owls
- Nineteenth-placed Gillingham have just one win in their last six
Huge chance!
Paterson hits the post with a lovely flick after Corbeanu delivers a low ball across the six-yard area following a well-worked echange of passes with Fisayo-Bashiru.
Would have been a contender for goal of the season.
At the other end Wildsmith flaps at a cross and the ball bounces across the ground a few yards out, but fortunately for the Owls no one is there to turn it home.
First chance
The first half-chance falls to the home side after Corbeanu picks out Kamberi following a run down the right-hand side, but the striker’s effort is weak and easy for Cumming in the Gillingham goal to deal with.
Bannan exerting control from the off
The skipper is sitting deep and dictating play with some of those quarterback passes we’ve come to expect.
A standing ovation
Sheffield’s oldest D-Day veteran and lifelong Wednesdayite Cyril Elliot, who is 101 years old, is applauded from all corners of the ground following a rendition of The Last Post before kick-off.
We’re underway with the Owls kicking towards the Kop end.
Local link in the Gillingham line-up
Former Sheffield Wednesday youngster Vadaine Oliver starts for Gillingham this afternoon.
The forward began his career with the Owls but left in 2012, having never made a first-team appearance.
Team news reaction
Your stand-in Owls correspondents Chris Holt and Steve Jones digest this afternoon’s team and give their predictions.
Sheffield Wednesday v Gillingham - Match Preview from Hillsborough - video Dailymotion
The Star's Steve Jones and Sports Editor Chris Holt with the team news fand a match preview rom Hillsborough ahead of Sheffield Wednesday v Gillingham
Brennan on the bench
Ciaran Brennan is on the bench this afternoon after an impressive display at centre-half against Harrogate on Tuesday.
Josh Render is on the bench in place of Wildsmith, who starts with Bailey Peacock-Farrell on international duty.
Berahino - a goalscorer in midweek - is also on the bench alongside the returning Massimo Luongo. George Byers misses out altogether.