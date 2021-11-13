Sheffield Wednesday vs Gillingham LIVE: Lee Gregory misses out as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Olamide Shodipo start

Good afternoon and welcome to The Star’s live matchday blog for this afternoon’s visit of struggling Gillingham.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 2:46 pm

Darren Moore’s side could move back into the play-offs with a win, which would be their second in as many League One games after they thumped Sunderland 3-0 last time out to move within two points of sixth spot.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Steve Evans’ Gillingham are 19th heading into the clash with just one win in six.

Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru starts for Sheffield Wednesday against Gillingham this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Gillingham LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 15:14

  • Sheffield Wednesday could move back into the top six with a win
  • Lee Gregory misses out for the Owls
  • Nineteenth-placed Gillingham have just one win in their last six
Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 15:14

Huge chance!

Paterson hits the post with a lovely flick after Corbeanu delivers a low ball across the six-yard area following a well-worked echange of passes with Fisayo-Bashiru.

Would have been a contender for goal of the season.

At the other end Wildsmith flaps at a cross and the ball bounces across the ground a few yards out, but fortunately for the Owls no one is there to turn it home.

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 15:14

Huge chance!

Paterson hits the post with a lovely flick after Corbeanu delivers a low ball across the six-yard area following a well-worked echange of passes with Fisayo-Bashiru.

Would have been a contender for goal of the season.

At the other end Wildsmith flaps at a cross and the ball bounces across the ground a few yards out, but fortunately for the Owls no one is there to turn it home.

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 15:09

First chance

The first half-chance falls to the home side after Corbeanu picks out Kamberi following a run down the right-hand side, but the striker’s effort is weak and easy for Cumming in the Gillingham goal to deal with.

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 15:08

Bannan exerting control from the off

The skipper is sitting deep and dictating play with some of those quarterback passes we’ve come to expect.

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 15:05

A standing ovation

Sheffield’s oldest D-Day veteran and lifelong Wednesdayite Cyril Elliot, who is 101 years old, is applauded from all corners of the ground following a rendition of The Last Post before kick-off.

We’re underway with the Owls kicking towards the Kop end.

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 14:56

Local link in the Gillingham line-up

Former Sheffield Wednesday youngster Vadaine Oliver starts for Gillingham this afternoon.

The forward began his career with the Owls but left in 2012, having never made a first-team appearance.

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 14:39

Team news reaction

Your stand-in Owls correspondents Chris Holt and Steve Jones digest this afternoon’s team and give their predictions.

Sheffield Wednesday v Gillingham - Match Preview from Hillsborough - video Dailymotion

The Star's Steve Jones and Sports Editor Chris Holt with the team news fand a match preview rom Hillsborough ahead of Sheffield Wednesday v Gillingham

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 14:15

Brennan on the bench

Ciaran Brennan is on the bench this afternoon after an impressive display at centre-half against Harrogate on Tuesday.

Josh Render is on the bench in place of Wildsmith, who starts with Bailey Peacock-Farrell on international duty.

Berahino - a goalscorer in midweek - is also on the bench alongside the returning Massimo Luongo. George Byers misses out altogether.

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 14:03

Here’s how Gillingham line up

Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 14:01

SWFC team news

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
GillinghamDarren MooreSunderlandLeague One