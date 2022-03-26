Owls Nathaniel Mendez-Laing Pic Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cheltenham Town: 'Relentless' 'Like rocking horse produce' - Player ratings as Owls come on strong to hammer Robins

A strong final half an hour saw Sheffield Wednesday blast their way into the top six of League One as they beat Cheltenham Town 4-1 at Hillsborough.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 5:09 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th March 2022, 5:15 pm

Goals from Massimo Luongo, Lee Gregory, Jack Hunt and George Byers earned Wednesday the win – Hunt’s was his first Owls goal in 147 appearances.

Harlee Dean slotted into the back three and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing started up top, but how did they fare in the South Yorkshire sunshine?

Let’s take a look at our player ratings..

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 8

Was hard done-to with May's opener, with May's effort deflecting as the covering Storey attempted to block. Made a classy save in the second half to keep Wednesday ahead - big moments matter and that one was a monster.

2. Jordan Storey - 6

Made one or two important recovery tackles and grew into it, along with the rest of the back three. Was unlucky to see the ball drop into the Wednesday net off his legs. Grew into it. Off for Iorfa with a few minutes to go.

3. Harlee Dean - 7

Did excellently to nod on Bannan's corner for Luongo's goal. His first start in 53 days and looked a little bit rusty in moments but grew into things. Came alive in the second half - was an entirely different player - the highlight was a classy last-ditch block to keep Owls ahead.

4. Sam Hutchinson - 6

Put Luongo under pressure early doors with the pass that led to Cheltenham's opener but shook it off. Save for a sloppy few minutes shared by the entire side after the hour, came into his own as Wednesday went about defending a lead. A solid 200th Wednesday outing.

