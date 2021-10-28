The Owls head to Gloucestershire for the first-ever competitive meeting between the sides on Saturday looking to get their season back on track after being hampered by inconsistency in recent weeks.

Moore, who was promoted four times as a player with Bradford City, West Brom (twice) and Derby County, knows what it takes to mount a successful challenge at the right end of the table.

"We have got to create that fear-factor,” he said.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore wants teams to fear playing his side. Photo: Steve Ellis

"The only way you create that is winning games in my experience.

"There’s a certain DNA that you have to have (to get promoted) and the only way you create that fear-factor is winning games and driving, that’s the exact thing we want to do.”

Sheffield Wednesday came flying out of the traps at the start of the season and topped the League One table after the first four matches but have won just twice in the 10 games since and currently sit three points outside of the play-offs following three consecutive draws.

While only two teams – Plymouth and Wycombe Wanderers, who sit first and second respectively – have lost fewer games than the Owls, no team has drawn more games than them so far.

Had they held on to the eight points lost from winning positions, Wednesday would currently be third and just one point off top spot.

“We have to turn those draws into wins,” Moore admitted.

"The next opportunity to do that is Cheltenham which will be another tough game, we don’t take it lightly.

"We focus everything into that game and we go again.”

Saturday’s opponents have earned four of their five wins in the league this season at home.

Sheffield Wednesday have benefited from extra time on the training ground this week owing to no midweek fixture.

They will be back in midweek action on Tuesday when they host high-flying Sunderland at Hillsborough (7:45pm kick-off).