Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic - All the updates from a sunny Hillsborough afternoon

The Owls’ last home game saw them score and concede three goals in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Portsmouth, but they then went on to pick up their first three points of the campaign with a solid 1-0 win away at MK Dons.

Today, as two former Premier League sides go head to head, they’ll be eager to keep up their fine run of form at Hillsborough, though they will have to do it without summer signings, Michael Smith and Akin Famewo, who have both been ruled out. Famewo, sadly, is going to be out for some time.

For the opponents, they’ll be without Mandela Egbo and Chuks Aneke as they also recover from injury, however they do have Conor McGrandles back available for selection.

We’ll have all the updates, highlights and news right here – to stay tuned.