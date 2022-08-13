Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic - All the updates from a sunny Hillsborough afternoon

The Owls’ last home game saw them score and concede three goals in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Portsmouth, but they then went on to pick up their first three points of the campaign with a solid 1-0 win away at MK Dons.
Today, as two former Premier League sides go head to head, they’ll be eager to keep up their fine run of form at Hillsborough, though they will have to do it without summer signings, Michael Smith and Akin Famewo, who have both been ruled out. Famewo, sadly, is going to be out for some time.
For the opponents, they’ll be without Mandela Egbo and Chuks Aneke as they also recover from injury, however they do have Conor McGrandles back available for selection.
We’ll have all the updates, highlights and news right here – to stay tuned.
Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton Athletic - All the updates from Hillsborough
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 15:48
- Wednesday won 2-0 in this tie last season
- The Owls are on an 11-game unbeaten run at home
Half time ratings
Stockdale - 6
Hunt - 5
Ihiekwe - 5
Heneghan - 4
Palmer - 7
Johnson - 4
Vaulks - 5
Dele-Bashiru - 5
Bannan - 5
Paterson - 4
Windass - 6
Three minutes added
Not long until the break now.
A roar from the crowd
Wednesday trying to finish the half strongly after that mistake at the back, and have just spent a decent period of time in the Charlton box. Dele-Bashiru used his body well and the ball made it through to Windass. His shot was blocked. Better from the Owls.
Brilliant Palmer
A horrible mixup at the back as Heneghan plays a horrible pass back to Stockdale. He can’t do much with it except palm it away into the feet of Blackett-Taylor. The goal was gaping, but Palmer put his body on the line and got in the way.
Much better
Wednesday having a decent spell in possession now... Vaulks just clipped a nice ball into the far post, but it couldn’t quite reach his man. It’s out for a corner.
Bit frantic here now
Heneghan goes through the back of one player, Clare bounds down the right side, and Charlton have two decent chances to get a shot on goal - they both go over, but the second was a lot closer than the first.
Wednesday riding their luck a little bit here.
Johnson down
He was clattered by the byline, but seems to be alright. He’s up and walking it off.
Stockdale gets down to claim the ball after a Charlton effort from outside the box.
Good opportunity, but wasted
Vaulks picked a lovely ball over the top to Windass. He drove into the box before finding FDB - twice he set himself to shoot, but in the end couldn’t get an effort off. It looked like a good opportunity, but it’s gone to waste.
Wednesday win a corner after some nice work down the right. It’s swung in by Johnson, but headed out.