Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United LIVE: Watch Barry Bannan's wonder strike to double Owls' lead
Hello and welcome to The Star’s live matchday blog for Sheffield Wednesday’s visit of Cambridge United.
The Owls are looking to get back to winning ways following the disappointment of last weekend’s defeat to Lincoln and could move back into the play-off places with a victory.
Hillsborough is fast becoming a tough place to come for away teams; Wednesday have won five of their last six matches here and have scored in almost every home game this season.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 17:16
- The Owls could move up to fifth in the League One table with a win
- Sheffield Wednesday have won five of their last six matches at Hillsborough
- Top-scorer Lee Gregory returns to the starting XI
DM on subs
Says they were tactical, not enforced.
‘Everybody has come off OK. They are in there now recovering’.
DM cont’d
‘All round today it was a perfect day for Sheffield Wednesday.
‘Physically and mentally we are in good form.
‘We put a line through this (today) and we move onto Tuesday.’
‘It was an emphatic win for us. We came out the blocks really quick, got the goals early and managed and controlled the game from there.
‘The work off the ball was really good.
‘We wanted to respond in the right manner. I thought today you saw more of us.’
Outstanding - and back into the play-offs. Stay tuned for reaction from Darren Moore.
BPF finally makes a save
He beats a Cambridge effort from close range away for a corner. Good job he’s still awake.
We’re still here
It’s quietened down a bit since the sixth. Sylla Sow has just replaced Saido Berahino, who gets a well-deserved standing ovation from three ends of the ground - and there are even some Cambridge fans applauding.
Double Owls change
Sam Hutchinson is replaced by Dom Iorfa and Florian Kamberi replaces Lee Gregory.
Berahino makes it six!
A hat-trick. What a game!
Ball is played into the former West Brom striker and he rolls his marker before firing the ball in off the post.
Tops off a brilliant afternoon for the 28-year-old.
Luongo blazes over
My word, it should be six. A corner isn’t dealt with yet again and it falls to Luongo on the half-volley, but he fires over from close range.