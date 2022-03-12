The return of Lee Gregory is a big bonus for Sheffield Wednesday and gives them the ‘proper’ number nine they have been missing. If he can get himself going it will play a huge part in the rest of their season. He’ll be targeting 15 goals, you’d think.

Moore has stuck with Sam Hutchinson and Jordan Storey as two pillars of the back three but Lewis Gibson drops in to give him the balance he so famously enjoys.

Gibson’s influence can be massive - at starting attacks as much as stopping them.

The midfield five remains, meaning there’s no spot for Moore favourite Liam Palmer, who drops to the bench.