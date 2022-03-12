Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United LIVE: Owls chasing play-off spot as Dejphon Chansiri watches on
Hello and welcome to The Star’s live matchday blog for Sheffield Wednesday’s visit of Cambridge United.
The Owls are looking to get back to winning ways following the disappointment of last weekend’s defeat to Lincoln and could move back into the play-off places with a victory.
Hillsborough is fast becoming a tough place to come for away teams; Wednesday have won five of their last six matches here and have scored in almost every home game this season.
- The Owls could move up to fifth in the League One table with a win
- Sheffield Wednesday have won five of their last six matches at Hillsborough
- Top-scorer Lee Gregory returns to the starting XI
GOAL - 2-0 Bannan
A screamer! That was at least 25 yards out. Again the Owls win the ball back in Cambridge’s half and drive towards goal.
The space opened up for Bannan, who let fly with his left foot. Blimey, that’s a contender for goal of the season.
GOAL - 1-0 Wednesday
Lee Gregory presses high and blocks a clearance before running onto the ball and crossing for Berahino. A Cambridge defender tries to cut the ball out but deflects it into his own net.
First bit of pressure from the home side results in a goal.
We’re under way
Owls kicking towards the Kop this half.
Almost time
Hi Ho goes up. Kick-off moments away...
Alex Miller on today’s team
The return of Lee Gregory is a big bonus for Sheffield Wednesday and gives them the ‘proper’ number nine they have been missing. If he can get himself going it will play a huge part in the rest of their season. He’ll be targeting 15 goals, you’d think.
Moore has stuck with Sam Hutchinson and Jordan Storey as two pillars of the back three but Lewis Gibson drops in to give him the balance he so famously enjoys.
Gibson’s influence can be massive - at starting attacks as much as stopping them.
The midfield five remains, meaning there’s no spot for Moore favourite Liam Palmer, who drops to the bench.
Saido Berahino gets the nod ahead of Callum Paterson up top with Gregory. Paterson is one yellow card from a two-match ban.
The Cambridge team
Sheffield Wednesday team news - top-scorer Lee Gregory starts
Gregory replaces Paterson up front, with Gibson in for Palmer.
DM’s programme notes
‘Bouncing back is a phrase you hear a lot in football and not without good reason. Every team, and I don’t care who they are or what league they are in, have setbacks.
‘We have two home games now back-to-back at our home and we have to make that count.’
The view from the opposition's camp
Here’s what Cambridge boss Mark Bonner had to say about Sheffield Wednesday and one member of the team in particular.
Cambridge quotes reiterate the League One target on Sheffield Wednesday's head
It’s no secret Sheffield Wednesday are one of the bigger fish in the League One pond.
The Star preview Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United
You can watch our preview of today’s match below.
