Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United LIVE
Hello and welcome to The Star’s live matchday blog for Sheffield Wednesday’s visit of Cambridge United.
The Owls are looking to get back to winning ways following the disappointment of last weekend’s defeat to Lincoln and could move back into the play-off places with a victory.
Hillsborough is fast becoming a tough place to come for away teams; Wednesday have won five of their last six matches here and have scored in almost every home game this season.
Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 11:30
- The Owls could move up to fifth in the League One table with a win
- Sheffield Wednesday have won five of their last six matches at Hillsborough
- Top-scorer Lee Gregory in contention for a starting berth this afternoon along with Dominic Iorfa
The view from the opposition's camp
Here’s what Cambridge boss Mark Bonner had to say about Sheffield Wednesday and one member of the team in particular.
Cambridge quotes reiterate the League One target on Sheffield Wednesday's head
It’s no secret Sheffield Wednesday are one of the bigger fish in the League One pond.
The Star preview Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United
You can watch our preview of today’s match below.
The Star Owls podcast, Friday March 11th 2022 - video Dailymotion
Watch The Star Owls podcast, Friday March 11th 2022 - The Star, Sheffield on Dailymotion
Might we see Chey Dunkley back today?
The no-nonsense centre-half came through a friendly earlier this week unscathed, so don’t be surprised if he occupies a spot on the bench today.
As we have seen, Owls boss Darren Moore likes to gently reintegrate players back into the fold following an injury. Any appearance this afternoon is therefore likely to be a short cameo off the bench.
Behind-closed-doors match offers Sheffield Wednesday man major boost as Owls eye Aberdeen trialist
A behind-closed-doors friendly at Fleetwood Town this week served several purposes for Sheffield Wednesday, including providing one senior man a huge leap forward in his recovery from injury.
Fortress Hillsborough?
Jordan Storey said on Friday he felt Hillsborough was fast becoming a tough place for away teams to come - and he’s right.
Wednesday have won five of their last six home matches and have scored in 16 of the 17 games on their own patch this term.
Six of the Owls’ final 11 fixtures are at home, which could be crucial in the race for the play-offs.
Changes expected this afternoon
Darren Moore is expected to freshen up his starting XI this afternoon following last weekend’s disappointment. The Owls have now conceded five goals in their last two matches, so don’t be surprised if there’s a change or two at the back.
Today’s visit of Cambridge marks the first of three games in seven days for Moore’s side - and the gaffer hinted at rotation over the next few games.
Key Sheffield Wednesday duo in contention to start against Cambridge United
Lee Gregory and Dominic Iorfa are both in contention to start for Sheffield Wednesday against Cambridge United on Saturday.