Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Birmingham City to Hillsborough this evening for an important Championship clash. The Owls are on the hunt for a big three points as they look to claw their way out of the relegation zone.
Including their latest FA Cup meetings, Wednesday are now six games without a win. Their last Championship meeting saw them handed a hefty 4-0 loss at the hands of Huddersfield Town. Birmingham are out of the bottom three but only four points above QPR in 22nd, so the Blues are also viewing this as a must-win clash.
Both sides have a list of injuries to consider heading into the game — here's the latest on each team's squad fitness and who is ruled out for the match tonight.