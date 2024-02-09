Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Birmingham City to Hillsborough this evening for an important Championship clash. The Owls are on the hunt for a big three points as they look to claw their way out of the relegation zone.

Including their latest FA Cup meetings, Wednesday are now six games without a win. Their last Championship meeting saw them handed a hefty 4-0 loss at the hands of Huddersfield Town. Birmingham are out of the bottom three but only four points above QPR in 22nd, so the Blues are also viewing this as a must-win clash.

Both sides have a list of injuries to consider heading into the game — here's the latest on each team's squad fitness and who is ruled out for the match tonight.

1 . Birmingham City: John Ruddy (out) Currently out with a calf injury but is expected to return later this month Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Wednesday: Callum Paterson (out) Hasn't featured for the Owls since Boxing Day Photo Sales

3 . Birmingham City: Dion Sanderson (out) Was predicted a three-week spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury and is now back in training. Sanderson could be back in action next weekend against Sunderland Photo Sales

4 . Sheffield Wednesday: Josh Windass (out) Out with an unspecified muscle issue. Danny Röhl said: "Josh will be really difficult for the next weeks. This is the situation, it’s hard to take, we will miss him for some games." Photo Sales