News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City injury news: 10 out and two doubtful - gallery

The latest injury news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's Championship clash with Birmingham City.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Birmingham City to Hillsborough this evening for an important Championship clash. The Owls are on the hunt for a big three points as they look to claw their way out of the relegation zone.

Including their latest FA Cup meetings, Wednesday are now six games without a win. Their last Championship meeting saw them handed a hefty 4-0 loss at the hands of Huddersfield Town. Birmingham are out of the bottom three but only four points above QPR in 22nd, so the Blues are also viewing this as a must-win clash.

Both sides have a list of injuries to consider heading into the game — here's the latest on each team's squad fitness and who is ruled out for the match tonight.

Currently out with a calf injury but is expected to return later this month

1. Birmingham City: John Ruddy (out)

Currently out with a calf injury but is expected to return later this month

Photo Sales
Hasn't featured for the Owls since Boxing Day

2. Sheffield Wednesday: Callum Paterson (out)

Hasn't featured for the Owls since Boxing Day

Photo Sales
Was predicted a three-week spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury and is now back in training. Sanderson could be back in action next weekend against Sunderland

3. Birmingham City: Dion Sanderson (out)

Was predicted a three-week spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury and is now back in training. Sanderson could be back in action next weekend against Sunderland

Photo Sales
Out with an unspecified muscle issue. Danny Röhl said: "Josh will be really difficult for the next weeks. This is the situation, it’s hard to take, we will miss him for some games."

4. Sheffield Wednesday: Josh Windass (out)

Out with an unspecified muscle issue. Danny Röhl said: "Josh will be really difficult for the next weeks. This is the situation, it’s hard to take, we will miss him for some games."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Birmingham City