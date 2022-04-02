Sheffield Wednesday vs AFC Wimbledon LIVE: Jack Hunt and Lee Gregory give Owls win
Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping the so-called new manager bounce is nowhere to be seen when AFC Wimbledon visit Hillsborough this afternoon.
The Dons, who are winless in 21 games in all competitions and have lost five in row, appointed Mark Bowen as their new boss this week as they bid to stay in League One.
The Owls need a win themselves, but for different reasons entirely.
They are looking to solidify their place in the top six.
- Visitors are winless in 21 games in all competitions, but appointed a new boss this week
- Owls looking for back-to-back wins to solidify play-off place
- Olamide Shodipo back in matchday squad for first time since December
DM on Storey’s absence
‘There’s nothing the matter with him. It (the absence) was for personal reasons.’
DM on Gregory
‘He’s got 10 goals, but we have to remember he’s been out injured as well.
‘We have just got to keep going. I said to the players ‘go and enjoy this one with your families’.
‘We have come through hurdles through the season that have given us a lot more resolve’.
DM cont’d
‘The energy from the crowd was superb. I’m pleased everyone has gone home happy and we got three more vital points.
‘This is another hurdle we’ve managed to overcome. It’s a good one for us to learn from.’
Darren Moore reaction
Says penalty appeal was ‘stonewall’.
‘We kept knocking at the door. At one stage it just seemed like it wasn’t going to come.
‘I knew it would be a difficult afternoon. We had to keep the impetus on creating.
Says BPF save was ‘a crucial moment in the game’.
It wasn’t pretty, but who cares? Reaction to follow.
GOAL - 2-1
Pandemonium as Lee Gregory heads home. Players celebrating with the fans, Hillsborough is deafening. Wimbledon’s analysts in front of us are heartbroken.
‘All Wednesday are we’ rings around the ground. They’ve not been brilliant today but, crucially, they have found a breakthrough (even if they have left it late).
Four minutes to go
Plenty of fans are already pouring out. It’s been a frustrating second half.
Dons doing what they can to slow things down.
Change for both sides
Ayoub Assal is off for Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude.
The Owls make a double switch with Paterson and Shodipo replacing Mendez-Laing and George Byers.
Huge save BPF
The Dons intercept a pass in their own half and break away with three on one, the ball finds Assal but his shot is saved by Peacock-Farrell.
He’s had little to do all afternoon but that save has kept the scores level.
Another Dons change
Zach Robinson takes his time a he’s replaced by Derick Osei Yaw.