Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers: Live updates from a snowy Hillsborough as Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo start

Sheffield Wednesday face Wycombe Wanderers in what is set to be a very cold affair at Hillsborough this afternoon following snow last night.

By Joe Crann
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 2:59 pm

The Chairboys are joint top of League One as things stand, and it would be a big statement from Darren Moore’s side if they could get one over on them in S6 today – SWFC have only lost once at home in league action this season.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to make his Sheffield Wednesday debut in physical Wycombe...

We’ve got a triple threat from The Star this afternoon as Alex Miller, Joe Crann and Steve Jones make sure to bring you the game from all angles - so keep it locked right here on thestar.co.uk for all of your Wednesday needs.

The Owls could make it 10 league games unbeaten this afternoon - and they need to get three points to guarantee that they end the weekend still in the Play-Off positions.

Kick off is coming up at 3pm.

Sheffield Wednesday's pitch has been cleared of snow.
Today's Sheffield Wednesday game is their dedicated Rainbow Laces fixture. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers LIVE from snowy Hillsborough

Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 15:14

  • There has been plenty of snow in Sheffield overnight
  • Darren Moore’s Owls could go 10 games unbeaten in League One
  • Wycombe are currently joint top of the league
Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 15:14

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 15:12

Great from Luongo

Luongo used his strength brilliantly. Referee should’ve played advantage, but instead he gives a foul.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 15:12

Bit scrappy

The conditions aren’t helping, but it’s not been a pretty game up to now. A fair few fouls already.

Wednesday have had the only real early chance. Luongo has started well.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 15:09

Kamberi!

So close! Stockdale makes a good stop from a lovely volleyed Kamberi effort. Good Wednesday move.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 15:06

It’s incredibly windy!

Wednesday and Wycombe certainly have the weather contend with today... It’s cold, and while the snow has been cleared, the wind is howling at Hillsborough.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 15:04

The Chairman is here again

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 15:03

And we’re off!

Underway at Hillsborough...

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:47

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:46

Pre-match

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:40

He starts today

