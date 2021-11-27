Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers live - Snow falls at Hillsborough as Owls aim for 10 unbeaten
Sheffield Wednesday face Wycombe Wanderers in what is set to be a very cold affair at Hillsborough this afternoon following snow last night.
The Chairboys are joint top of League One as things stand, and it would be a big statement from Darren Moore’s side if they could get one over on them in S6 today – SWFC have only lost once at home in league action this season.
The Owls could make it 10 league games unbeaten this afternoon - and they need to get three points to guarantee that they end the weekend still in the Play-Off positions.
Kick off is coming up at 3pm.
Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers LIVE from snowy Hillsborough
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 13:21
- There has been plenty of snow in Sheffield overnight
- Darren Moore’s Owls could go 10 games unbeaten in League One
- Wycombe are currently joint top of the league
The game goes ahead!
Pitch inspection coming up
The groundstaff have done a great job...
A word from the boss
In today’s programme:
Good afternoon and welcome back to Hillsborough. I would like to welcome Garth Ainsworth and everybody associated with Wycombe Wanderers, the directors, players, staff and supporters, to Sheffield today.
Personally speaking, as good as Tuesday night was, in my mind I had to move on very quickly to this afternoon's game. Of course, it is wonderful to see everybody else associated with the club enjoy these moments that football can bring but I have to move on. I wake up the next morning and
I have to have Wycombe on my mind. After the game, we analyse the good things and the bad things and see what we can do better, where we can build on and then I focus on the next game, which comes around before you know it in these three-game weeks.
My job is to bring about consistency and make us better and better. I enjoy the moments such as Tuesday at the time but my mind is conditioned to savour those moments and then move on very quickly
That is something I have done throughout my career as a player and manager.
It's my responsibility to prepare for the next game because there's another plan to implement, another challenge with a different ethos and how to manage the situation the best way possible to get the next three points. That won't be achieved by thinking of what is now in the past. I get my joy from knowing the players, the support staff, the supporters, everyone connected to the club.
Football is for everyone
With pride!
Still good to go as things stand...
Latest on Hillsborough as snow falls ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Wycombe
It appears to be business as usual at Hillsborough as Sheffield Wednesday face Wycombe Wanderers, despite the snowfall overnight.
Hello and welcome! It’s a cold one at Hillsborough...
It’s definitely a day for layering at Sheffield Wednesday today as the Owls play host to Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough - but the groundsmen have been working hard to make sure the pitch is ready for the game.
