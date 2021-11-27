In today’s programme:

Good afternoon and welcome back to Hillsborough. I would like to welcome Garth Ainsworth and everybody associated with Wycombe Wanderers, the directors, players, staff and supporters, to Sheffield today.

Personally speaking, as good as Tuesday night was, in my mind I had to move on very quickly to this afternoon's game. Of course, it is wonderful to see everybody else associated with the club enjoy these moments that football can bring but I have to move on. I wake up the next morning and

I have to have Wycombe on my mind. After the game, we analyse the good things and the bad things and see what we can do better, where we can build on and then I focus on the next game, which comes around before you know it in these three-game weeks.

My job is to bring about consistency and make us better and better. I enjoy the moments such as Tuesday at the time but my mind is conditioned to savour those moments and then move on very quickly

That is something I have done throughout my career as a player and manager.