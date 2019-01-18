Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday host Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday as they look to secure their first league win under Steve Agnew.

The Owls come into the match on the back of their mid-week win over Luton Town, while Wigan are riding high after a 3-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday celebrate. Picture: Steve Ellis

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday 19 January.

Is it on tv? Can I watch a live stream?

The match is not being shown on tv, but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Wednesday v Wigan live?

You can keep track of all the latest team news and follow our matchday live blog on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Fernando Forestieri and Lucas Joao could return to first team action as they face a race to be fit in time for the match.

Sam Hutchinson also missed Wednesday’s match against Luton due to injury but could be in contention for the game.

Nick Powell could return for Wigan, but they will likely be without Gavin Massey.

Who is the referee?

The referee will be Peter Bankes, with assistant referees Mark Dwyer and Geoffrey Russell.

The fourth official will be Sebastian Stockbri.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Wednesday win at 7/5, a draw is 11/5 and a Wigan win at 2/1.

What is Wednesday and Wigan’s form?

Wednesday have lost one in their last seven matches, with the sole defeat coming against Hull City last weekend.

Wigan have lost three of their last five matches and currently sit 19th in the Championship table.