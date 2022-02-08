Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic team news - One change for Owls as Nathaniel Mendez-Laing misses out
Sheffield Wednesday have named Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on the bench for tonight’s League One clash against title-chasing Wigan Athletic as Darren Moore continues to navigate a manic run of fixtures.
His is the only change from a 2-0 win at Burton Albion on Saturday, with Florian Kamberi coming in to form a front two with Callum Paterson.
Moore has spoken about the need to rotate his squad as the post-Christmas league schedule continues to bite.
The Owls look set to line up with a 3-5-2 system once again. Wednesday are unbeaten on Tuesday nights this season and have lost just one game at home, though they will face a stern test from title-chasing Wigan, who have games in hand on top side Rotherham United who are six points ahead.
The Latics have won 10 out of 13 away from home and their only defeat on the road came on the opening day of the season at Sunderland.
Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Storey, Hutchinson, Palmer; Hunt, Byers, Luongo, Bannan, Johnson; Kamberi, Paterson
Subs: Wildsmith, Brown, Brennan, Waldock, Berahino, Mendez-Laing, Sow