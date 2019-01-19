Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic MATCHDAY LIVE BLOG: Fletcher secures win for Owls Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up Sheffield Wednesday hosted Wigan Athletic at Hillsborough as Steve Agnew secured his first league win at home. Here’s how the match unfolded... Owls v Wigan Tottenham Hotspur consider recalling Josh Onomah from Sheffield Wednesday loan spell Everything Steve Agnew had to say on Sheffield Wednesday’s financial problems