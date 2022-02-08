Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic live updates - Barry Bannan puts Owls in front
Hello and welcome to The Star’s live match night coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s home clash with title-chasing Wigan Athletic.
The Owls line up hoping to record four wins on the spin for the first time since Carlos Carvalhal’s incredible run of six on the spin took them to Championship playoff qualification in 2017.
But it won’t be easy against a side gunning for top spot, six points back on Rotherham United but with three matches in hand.
We’ll be on-hand to deliver all the very latest in build-up, team news and match action as well as a chat with Darren Moore straight after the game.
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:41
Seconds left..
..can Wednesday hold on? This has been an excellent second half performance.
S6 bouncing
This is what it should be like. Wednesday are dominant and have hit their straps, Bannan shooting from range to force a good save from Amos.
Not long to go here. The Owls need to keep their concentration.
76’ - SUB
Kamberi is off having put in a shift. Contributed to the game by starting the move for the goal.
NML on, to the delight of the home support.
JUST OVER!
Storey does well to get onto the corner but deflects it just over Amos’ bar - he was beaten.
It’s 1-0 here!
Barry Bannan has put Wednesday ahead from the spot.
This would be an excellent win if the Owls can keep a clean sheet for the next half hour.
BACK UNDERWAY
Come on you Owls.
Half-time ratings..
BPF - 7
Storey - 7
Hutchinson - 7
Palmer - 6
Hunt - 6
Luongo - 6
Bannan - 6
Byers - 7
Johnson - 7
Kamberi - 4
Paterson - 5
Solid save BPF
Palmer got the wrong side of Lang, who fires it straight at BPF.