Edwards, who has played 30 games in all competitions for the Latics this season, was sent off in the 74th minute of their FA Cup defeat to Stoke City over the weekend for a second bookable offence, something that results in a one-game ban for the 28-year-old.

The Welsh midfield man has got one goal and two assists for Leam Richardson’s side this season, and will now not have the chance to add to that tally at Hillsborough.

Meanwhile, doubts remain with regards to top scorer, Will Keane, and the experienced James McClean after they missed Wigan’s last two matches, with Tom Pearce definitely out of the game after he was ruled out for ‘a few weeks’ with a recent injury.

Keane and McClean may well be passed fit for the encounter at S6 as the hosts look to climb back into the top six and the visitors try to close the gap on league leaders, Rotherham United, but Darren Moore probably wouldn’t be too disappointed if Richardson had a couple of injury concerns of his own given the current crisis going on at Middlewood Road.

Wednesday are currently without the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Josh Windass, Lee Gregory, Chey Dunkley and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to name just a few absentees, and he told The Star over the weekend that he wasn’t expecting any of them back for the visit of the Latics on Tuesday evening.