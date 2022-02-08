Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic: Joe Crann’s match prediction and Owls starting XI

Sheffield Wednesday play Wigan Athletic this evening as they look to extend their three-game winning streak.

By Joe Crann
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 8:00 am

The Owls have a strong record at Hillsborough this season, losing just once, but go up against a Wigan side who have been a real threat on the road and won 10 of their 13 away games this season– a tremendous record.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Wednesday’s Massimo Luongo talks attitude, injuries and a better menta...

A win – if other results go their way – could potentially get Wednesday back up into the top six and into the Play-Off places, however they’re going to have to put on a show if they’re going to complete a league double over Leam Richardson’s side.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Darren Moore’s view

Speaking to The Star over the weekend, Moore said of Wigan, “We’re playing in a top-of-the-table clash against a good team in Wigan, and we have to focus and prepare for them because we’re going to have to be at our best.

“They’re in form, they’ve got good momentum and consistency, and they’ve got good experience in their team - that’s where they are where they are in the table.

“We’re under no illusions what a difficult game it’s going to be, but we feel as a team that we’re also hitting good form.

Sheffield Wednesday beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 in the last meeting of their two sides.

“It’s two teams in the ascendency really, so I expect another tough encounter, a good, quick football game.”

Wigan’s situation

The Latics really are a side in form, and though they lost over the weekend to Stoke City in the FA Cup, they haven’t been beaten in League One since October and are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run.

Richardson has two high-scoring players in his arsenal with Will Keane (14) and Callum Lang (9), however the former missed the last two games and it remains to be seen if he will be given the nod at Hillsborough.

Wigan also have one of the top creators in the league this season in their ranks, with Max Power having notched up seven assists and 49 key passes over the course of the campaign so far.

Joe Crann’s starting XI to face Wigan Athletic

Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Hutchinson, Storey, Johnson, Luongo, Bannan, Byers, Hunt, Mendez-Laing, Paterson.

Match Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Wednesday injury update as Owls nurse their walking wounded

Wigan AthleticLeam RichardsonHillsboroughWigan