Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City: what time is kick off, is the match on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday host mid table rivals Swansea City in the Championship at Hillsborough on Saturday as the Owls look to earn a first home win under Steve Bruce.

Wednesday could draw level with Graham Potter’s side on points if they do secure a win this weekend.

Hillsborough

What time is kick off?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, February 23.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports but coverage should be available on the club’s iFollow service.

Where can I get updates from the match?

You can get all the latest team news and live match updates on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Wednesday will be without the suspended Fernando Forestieri, as long term injury absentees Gary Hooper and Kieran Lee also look likely to miss out.

The match may also come too soon for Sam Winnall and Josh Onomah, but captain Tom Lees could be in line for a return.

Swansea are without Martin Olsson and Joe Rodon and have been missing Wayne Routledge, Nathan Dyer, captain Leroy Fer and Declan John of late.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Wednesday win at 8/5, a draw is 9/2 and a Swansea win at 7/4.

What is Wednesday and Swansea’s form?

The Owls come into the match on the back of three draws in the league after Dominic Iorfa’s last minute equaliser against Rotherham United last weekend.

Swansea have won two of their last three games, including a 4-1 FA Cup win over Brentford, and currently sit 13th in the Championship.