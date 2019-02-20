Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City: past meetings, history lesson and referee watch 

Steve Bruce will look to get his first win at Hillsborough this weekend when Sheffield Wednesday face Swansea City at home in the Championship.

History lesson

Match referee. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

A lot can happen in few months in football and it’s never been more evident than at Sheffield Wednesday since they last played Swansea City.

The two teams last met in December in Jos Luhukay’s final match in charge as Wednesday boss and since then Lee Bullen and Steve Agnew have both occupied the Owls dugout before Steve Bruce’s arrival.

Swansea and Wednesday have met 30 times in past league and cup competitions, with the Owls boasting 12 wins to the Swans’ seven.

In the pre-Christmas clash between the two sides, Luhukay’s men threw away a 1-0 lead after Marco Matias put the Owls ahead and then Bersant Celina and Wayne Routledge scored to take the three points in a 2-1 win.

Wednesday’s biggest win over this weekend’s opponents came in a 6-1 win in 1984, while their biggest defeat was in 1958 when they lost 4-0.

Prior to this season the only occasions where the two teams have met in the last ten years have been in last season’s FA Cup, when the Owls faced off against former manager Carlos Carvlahal but lost 2-0 in the replay.

Referee watch

Saturday’s referee will be Geoff Eltringham from County Durham, assisted by John Flynn and Paul Hodskinson.

Eltringham has overseen two Owls matches this season, the 3-0 defeat against Hull City in January and the 2-2 draw with Stoke in September.

He has handed out 95 yellow and four red cards in 27 matches so far this season, with Owls trio Barry Bannan, Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson all making their way into his notebook earlier in the campaign.

So far he has refereed fixtures in the Championship, League One, League Two, FA Cup and EFL Cup this season.