Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City MATCHDAY LIVE BLOG: full time as Owls secure 3-1 win Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City LIVE Sheffield Wednesday played Swansea City in this afternoon's Championship match in the first of three consecutive home games at Hillsborough. Here's how the match unfolded... Sheffield Wednesday team news: Steve Bruce hands full debuts to Newcastle United pair Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons against Swansea City Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce on parachute payments, Swansea City and Graham Potter