Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland: Two changes for Owls as Josh Windass makes first start for 97 days

Wednesday go into the match a goal down on aggregate and needing a win to book their place at Wembley in a couple of week’s time.

Pre-match rumours on social media over injuries to Lee Gregory and Bailey Peacock-Farrell appear to have been false, with both making the starting line-up.

Jack Hunt has been brought in to provide attacking impetus on the right hand side and replaces Liam Palmer, while Josh Windass is in for his start since February 1. Saido Berahino is the man to drop out.

Josh Windass

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Storey, Dean, Hutchinson; Hunt, Lungo, Byers, Bannan, Johnson; Windass, Gregory