Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland: Two changes for Owls as Josh Windass makes first start for 97 days

Darren Moore has made two changes for Sheffield Wednesday’s crunch play-off second leg against Sunderland at Hillsborough.

By Alex Miller
Monday, 9th May 2022, 6:45 pm

Wednesday go into the match a goal down on aggregate and needing a win to book their place at Wembley in a couple of week’s time.

Pre-match rumours on social media over injuries to Lee Gregory and Bailey Peacock-Farrell appear to have been false, with both making the starting line-up.

Jack Hunt has been brought in to provide attacking impetus on the right hand side and replaces Liam Palmer, while Josh Windass is in for his start since February 1. Saido Berahino is the man to drop out.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Owls Josh Windass Pic Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Storey, Dean, Hutchinson; Hunt, Lungo, Byers, Bannan, Johnson; Windass, Gregory

Substitutes: Wildsmith, Palmer, Dunkley, Mendez-Laing, Paterson, Berahino, Kamberi

Josh WindassSunderlandDarren MooreHillsborough