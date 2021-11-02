Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland live updates: Build-up, team and transfer news from Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday take on Sunderland this evening in what is surely a clash between the two biggest clubs in League One.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 5:00 pm

The Mackems arrive off the back of a heavy defeat at nearby Rotherham United over the weekend hoping to bounce back and further embed themselves in the early season playoff shake-up.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Star will be on-hand throughout the evening to offer the very latest in team news, action and reaction to whatever happens at Hillsborough at the blog below.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland LIVE: Updates from Hillsborough

Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 17:32

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 17:32

A new trialist in the door..

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 17:10

Return of Westy!

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 17:00

Good evening, Wednesdayites..

..and a warm welcome back to Hillsborough for The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s home clash with Sunderland this evening.

We’ll be on-hand throughout the evening to deliver all the very latest build-up, team news, action and reaction on whatever happens at S6, including updates from Darren Moore’s post-match press conference.

Keep it locked.

Home
Page 1 of 1
SunderlandLeague OneRotherham UnitedHillsborough