Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland live: Team news and updates ahead of League One play-off semi-final

Hold onto your hats. Hold onto your boots, your sleeves, your boxer shorts. Because tonight is a massive night for Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.
It’s been a long road from that first outing in front of fans here way back when Huddersfield knocked the Owls out of the Carabao Cup.
And the hope is that it doesn’t end at this point as Darren Moore’s Owls seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit.
Stay tuned to the blog below for all the very latest from S6.
Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - Live updates from Hillsborough
Last updated: Monday, 09 May, 2022, 18:32
The trials and tribulations..
Strong stuff from the oppo boss..
Some important information for those driving from the north..
Some interesting stattage..
Good evening, Wednesdayites.. and how are we feeling?
Are you well?
Hold onto your hats. Hold onto your boots, your sleeves, your boxer shorts. Because tonight is a mahusive night for Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.
It’s been a long road from that first outing in front of fans here way back when Huddersfield knocked the Owls out of the Carabao Cup.
And the hope is that it doesn’t end at this point.
Nervous? It’s good to be nervous.
Stick with us throughout the evening for all the very latest updates from S6.