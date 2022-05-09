Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland live: Team news and updates ahead of League One play-off semi-final

Hello and welcome to The Star’s live coverage of a monster play-off clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland at Hillsborough.

By Alex Miller
Monday, 9th May 2022, 4:48 pm
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 4:54 pm

Hold onto your hats. Hold onto your boots, your sleeves, your boxer shorts. Because tonight is a massive night for Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.

It’s been a long road from that first outing in front of fans here way back when Huddersfield knocked the Owls out of the Carabao Cup.

And the hope is that it doesn’t end at this point as Darren Moore’s Owls seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 09: (EDITORS NOTE: This photograph was taken using a drone) An aerial view of Hillsborough Stadium before the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland at Hillsborough on May 09, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

