Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland live: Team news and updates ahead of League One play-off semi-final

Are you well?

Hold onto your hats. Hold onto your boots, your sleeves, your boxer shorts. Because tonight is a mahusive night for Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.

It’s been a long road from that first outing in front of fans here way back when Huddersfield knocked the Owls out of the Carabao Cup.

And the hope is that it doesn’t end at this point.

Nervous? It’s good to be nervous.