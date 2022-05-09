Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland live: Owls look to book Wembley spot in white hot Hillsborough atmosphere

Hold onto your hats. Hold onto your boots, your sleeves, your boxer shorts. Because tonight is a massive night for Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.
It’s been a long road from that first outing in front of fans here way back when Huddersfield knocked the Owls out of the Carabao Cup.
And the hope is that it doesn’t end at this point as Darren Moore’s Owls seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit.
Stay tuned to the blog below for all the very latest from S6.
Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - Live updates from Hillsborough
Yellow card
Byers booked.
Storey rises highest..
..from Bannan’s swung-in corner. But it’s into the ground under pressure from Batth.
Another attack
First through Bannan, who finds Windass. He gets a shot away but it’s blocked.
Hillsborough is BOUNCING.
Good stuff, Wednesday
Ball dinked over the top but Windass can’t quite get there. Patterson takes an age over the clearance at the back. There’ll be lots and lots of that from Sunderland tonight.
CHANCE!
Gregory somehow finds half a yard to shoot and there’s a vital block from Wright to stop it.
Luongo did well to break the lines and get forward.
First attack of note..
And it goes to Wednesday. Windass does well to bring the ball down, Johnson spins it into Gregory who can’t quite make contact.
4’ - Wowee
This is a white-hot atmosphere.
Up to the boys on the field to make it count. It’s been a 100mph start.
And we are underway..
THAT was a bit special. COME ON YOU WIZARDS.
Darren Moore has been speaking to Sky..
On those two changes..
I just thought, freshen it up a bit. I thought Jack’s been superb this season so I’ve brought him in tonight and obviously Josh will be something a bit different for them to think about really, in terms of his movement and how he works between the lines, so hopefully both of them will have good games.
On that S6 home record..
It’s been a wonderful home record and we want to carry that on in the same vein. It’s something that we have been really proud of, we’ve gone about it in the right way but we know we are going to have to be at our very, very best tonight against another good team and hopefully we can curry that forward from the start.