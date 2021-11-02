Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland: Key man out, Theo Corbeanu to make full league debut

Centre-half Dominic Iorfa missed out on Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Cheltenham Town with an unnamed muscle injury and will again sit out, with Marvin Johnson again selected in a back three with Liam Palmer and Chey Dunkley.

Iorfa was an ever-present for the Owls throughout the early stages of the season. His is just part of a defensive injury crisis with Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson also stuck in the treatment room.

Theo Corbeanu will make his first league start in a Wednesday shirt and could line up as a left wing-back. Callum Paterson looks like to line up on the right, with a midfield three of Barry Bannan, Lewis Wing and Dennis Adeniran working behind Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Palmer, Dunkley, Johnson; Corbeanu, Bannan, Wing, Adeniran, Paterson; Kamberi, Gregory

Substitutes: Wildsmith, Hunt, Brown, Dele-Bashiru, Shodipo, Berahino, Sow