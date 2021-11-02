The Black Cats are heading back to South Yorkshire off the back of a humbling 5-1 defeat to Rotherham United at the weekend and Johnson hinted that there could be a shake-up in the side to face the Owls.

"I can guarantee that the eleven who will start, it will be ones who when I got to sleep at night I can trust that they will run around, sprint, tackle, use their physicality to the best they possibly can," he said.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson brings his Black Cats team to Hillsborough on Tuesday night to take on Sheffield Wedneaday in League One

"And if it doesn't go quite right for them with two or three passes, that they will continue to be brave and try and get on the ball.

"That simplification of what we do, and how we need to do it, has to get us on the front foot and be able to play an awful lot better than we did today."

Sunderland’s players were kept back by the boss for a considerable time after Saturday’s defeat and following that, Johnson added: "It's very easy to hand out home truths after a game like that but we're pretty honest anyway.

"We have got a couple of problems that need resolving, but so does every other squad in the land.