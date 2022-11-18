News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

LiveSheffield Wednesday v Shrewsbury Town - Updates as Owls look to jump into top two

Good afternoon - and welcome to Hillsborough!

By Alex Miller
3 minutes ago

Sheffield Wednesday are the hosts this afternoon as they welcome Shrewsbury Town - very much a bogey side last season.

The Shrews arrive out of form and harbouring serious injury worries. Wednesday are surely big favourites to keep their form rolling forward and take three points.

We’ll be on-hand to deliver all the meaningful updates from S6. Keep it locked to the blog all afternoon.

GOALâ€¦Owls Michael Smith with the second goal from the penalty spot Pic Steve Ellis

LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday v Shrewsbury Town

Show new updates
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 12:00

Good afternoon - and welcome to Hillsborough!

Sheffield Wednesday are the hosts this afternoon as they welcome Shrewsbury Town - very much a bogey side last season.

The Shrews arrive out of form and harbouring serious injury worries. Wednesday are surely big favourites to keep their form rolling forward and take three points.

We’ll be on-hand to deliver all the meaningful updates from S6. Keep it locked to the blog all afternoon.

Home
Page 1 of 1
Hillsborough