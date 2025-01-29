Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United moved - new date set for Steel City derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The second Steel City derby of the season between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United has been moved.

Wednesday will be out for revenge after losing to the Blades 1-0 in their last meeting, but they’ll now have to wait that little bit longer to try and claim back bragging rights - although only by a day.

The news was announced by both clubs on Wednesday afternoon, with the fixture now set for an early kickoff on the Sunday instead of on Saturday afternoon.

“The Owls’ Steel City derby against Sheffield United in the Championship has been moved to Sunday 16 March,” the Owls have confirmed. “Originally scheduled for 3:00pm on Saturday 15 March, the Hillsborough clash will now kick-off at 12:30pm the following day... Ticket details will be announced in due course.”

Wednesday haven’t hosted United at Hillsborough since a 0-0 draw in 2019, and haven’t beaten them there since 2012, but Danny Röhl will be hoping to change that in a couple of months’ time when the two storied clubs lock horns in South Yorkshire once again.

As things stand the Owls’ only televised game coming up is the trip to Burnley on February 21st, with that game being shown on ESPN, however it’s almost certain that the derby will be one of their games selected in March when those matches are announced by the English Football League.