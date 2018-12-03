Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United: is it on tv, what time is kick off and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday will host fellow Championship strugglers Rotherham United in a south Yorkshire derby on Saturday as they look to bounce back from defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Following last weekend’s defeat to top of the table Norwich, Rotherham are currently hovering above the relegation zone in 20th place just four places below Wednesday.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday 8 December.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown by Sky Sports but coverage should be available on the club’s iFollow services.

How can I follow Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham live?

You can follow all the latest action and team news on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) is a doubt for Wednesday after he hobbled off in the Owls match against Blackburn last weekend.

Rotherham’s Joe Newell and Clark Robertson were forced off with injuries in their last match against Norwich so could be a doubt.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

SkyBet have a Wednesday win at 1/1, a draw at 13/5 and a Rotherham win at 13/5.

What is Wednesday and Rotherham’s form?

Wednesday have won just one of their last eight matches – a 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Rotherham haven’t been faring much better in the Championship and are currently without a win in four games.