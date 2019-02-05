Sheffield Wednesday v Reading: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday host Championship strugglers Reading this weekend in their Championship clash at Hillsborough.

The home side are unbeaten in their last two league matches heading into the tie in Steve Bruce’s first game at Hillsborough.

Barry Bannan

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday February 9.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

Where can I get updates from the match?

You can get all the latest team news and updates from the match on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Wednesday have no new injuries and their three new signings Rolando Aarons, Dominic Iorfa and Achraf Lazaar should all be available for the match.

Reading could be without Nelson Oliveira after he suffered facial injuries after being stood on in their last match against Aston Villa.

Who is the referee?

The referee for the match will be John Brooks, his assistants are Akil Howson and Sam Lewis and the fourth official will be Robert Lewis.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Wednesday win at 21/20, a draw is 12/5 and a Reading win is 13/5.

What is Wednesday’s and reading’s form?

Wednesday are unbeaten in two league games and have kept a clean sheet in both – they are currently 16th in the table.

Meanwhile, Reading are in the relegation zone in 22nd place and have drawn their last two matches against Aston Villa and Bolton.