Sheffield Wednesday play Reading at Hillsborough this weekend, but what how have the two sides fared when they have played in the past and who is the referee?

History lesson

Hillsborough

Wednesday have met Reading 23 times before in the league, with each side boasting a win record of nine games. They last played each other in September as goals from Adam Reach and Lucas Joao secured three points for the Owls in a 2-1 win at the Madejski Stadium.

The two sides have also played each other three times in the FA Cup, with Wednesday’s record of 11 wins in all competitions superior to the Royals’ ten.

Reading, who are currently in the Championship relegation zone in 22nd place, have not beaten Wednesday since March 2017 in a season when both clubs advanced to the play-offs but lost to eventual winners Huddersfield.

The highest scoring match between the two clubs was a 6-0 victory for Reading in September 2008. The Owls' biggest win was a 5-2 triumph in November 2013.

Referee

The referee for the match at Hillsborough will be John Brooks, who has officiated 25 matches so far this season in all competitions.

Brooks has handed out a total of 97 yellow and five red cards in that time and took charge of Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat at QPR in October.

Refereeing a match between Wednesday and Reading won’t be new to Brooks as his only game involving the Owls last season was in last season’s FA Cup when they won 3-1 over the Royals.