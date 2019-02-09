Sheffield Wednesday v Reading MATCHDAY LIVE BLOG: Owls held to goalless draw in Steve Bruce’s first home game as Owls boss Sheffield Wednesday v Reading LIVE Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up Sheffield Wednesday took on Reading at Hillsborough in this afternoon’s Championship clash, as the match ended goalless. Here’s how the action unfolded. Sheffield Wednesday team news: No Tom Lees as new Owls boss Steve Bruce makes one change for his first Hillsborough fixture against Reading Keiren Westwood hopes to extend his Sheffield Wednesday stay