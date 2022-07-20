Sheffield Wednesday v Rayo Vallecano – teams are out as ex-Manchester United man starts at Hillsborough

Hello and a very warm welcome to The Star’s up-to-the-minute coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s penultimate pre-season friendly of the 2022/23 season.

By Joe Crann
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 6:25 pm

La Liga side Rayo Vallecano – who count legendary Colombian striker Radamel Falcao in their number – are tonight’s opposition as Darren Moore looks to continue the good work done in Portugal last week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

We’ll be on hand to deliver every meaningful moment and a whole lot else throughout the evening.

Keep it locked to the blog below for all the very latest from S6.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Sheffield Wednesday v Rayo Vallecano

Last updated: Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 19:03

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 19:03

We’re underway

Decent enough start from Wednesday here... Some good touches - Famewo looking tidy.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 19:01

The teams are out

Hi Ho Silver Lining is belted out by the South Stand as we look to get underway at Hillsborough. Rayo Vallecano in a white shirt with a red sash.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 18:51

The new pitch

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 18:21

The kit

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 18:20

Plenty of new shirts about

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 18:18

The SWFC XI

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 17:22

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 17:22

Home
Page 1 of 1
Darren MoorePortugal