Sheffield Wednesday v QPR injury news as 5 out
All the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers as the two sides prepare to face off in the Championship.
Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to welcome Queens Park Rangers to Hillsborough as they look to continue their recent resurgence. The Owls did suffer a setback last time out, losing to Norwich City, but before that, they amassed seven points in seven games to give themselves half a hope of fighting for safety ahead of the festive period.
Attention now turns to this weekend's crucial clash with relegation rivals QPR, who are seven points better off at this stage, Here we take a look at the latest injury news surrounding both sides amid a fresh recent blow for the Owls in the form of Mallik Wilks.