Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End: is it on tv, what time is kick off and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday will host Preston North End in their final match before Christmas on Saturday.

Jos Luhukay’s side go in search of a much-needed win against Alex Neil’s men who currently sit three places above the Owls in the table.

Sheffield Wednesday chief Jos Luhukay

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday 22 December.

Is it on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports but coverage should be available through the club’s iFollow Audio service.

How can I follow Sheffield Wednesday v Preston live?

You can stay up to date with all the latest team news and live updates from the match on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sheffield Wednesday will be without midfielder Barry Bannan, as he serves the second match of a two game ban, and Fernando Forestieri who is a long term absence due to injury.

Preston meanwhile have a host of injuries – long term absentees Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop were joined by Louis Moult in being forced to watch from the sidelines.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet has a Wednesday win at 2/1, a draw is 12/5 and a Preston win at 13/10.

What is Sheffield Wednesday and Preston’s form?

Wednesday are without a win in three matches after losses to Swansea and Blackburn and a draw against Rotherham.

Preston have won their last two matches against Millwall and Nottingham Forest to climb to 15th in the Championship table.