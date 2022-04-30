Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth LIVE: What Darren Moore said about Barry Bannan knock and playoff dreams

Oh it’s a big one. Welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s crunch clash with Portsmouth.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 3:18 pm

Over 33,500 fans are expected at Hillsborough today as the Owls look to seal their place in the playoffs and keep their hopes of an immediate return to the Championship alive.

Darren Moore’s men are in good fettle after Tuesday evening’s thrilling win over Fleetwood Town with Dominic Iorfa the only senior player missing through injury.

A win would guarantee fourth place and a home semi-final in the post-season shake-up. A draw could be enough – but would depend on results elsewhere.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory celebrates after scoring the equaliser for the Owls against Portsmouth

Are you ready? Keep it locked to the blog below for all the very latest from S6.

Sheffield Wednesday 4 Portsmouth 1 - LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 15:09

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 15:09

DM on S6 atmosphere

I ws looking forward to the afternoon and it lived up to expectations. We can;t wait for the next one.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 15:08

DM on Bannan

He saw the medical team We always like to give it 24 hours for it to settle down.

That’s what we’ll do.

I don’t know what;s going to happen so I won’t worry about it until I know more.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 15:07

DM on Sunderland

It’s a stern test. It doesn’t mattr who you got, there are four teams in there that are good sides.

Credit to all four teams. We’ve going to have to be detailed, they’re going to be tight games.

Alex has done a great job. Both tems go into the tie full of confidence.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 15:05

DM on fourth place

When you take a team you want to see a stadium full. To see that today was pleasing for the fans to share that. There’s been a trasformation at the club. Long may it continue.

Even when we wet a goal down there was an energy to the place.

We wanted to go for a second a third.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 15:03

DM on the performance

It was all about getting the job done. Once we settled down after the first few minutes we got into our step and played some good stuff.

Strength of character to go a goal down and keep the gameplan was great. We saw areas we wanted to exploit and did well.

It could have been very difficult but we stuck together and got the rewards.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:28

Reaction coming up

Stick with us for reaction from Darren Moore on a great win

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:26

It’s all over!

Sheffield Wednesday are in the play-offs

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:25

We’re into injury time

This really has been a really excellent display by Wednesday today. They started with a wobble but since then they have had complete control of this match. That’s a great way to go into the play-offs

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:21

Here’s that George Byers goal

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 14:19

Owls sub - 88 mins

Gregory OFF

Dele-Bashiru - ON

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Barry BannanPortsmouthDarren MooreHillsborough