Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth LIVE: What Darren Moore said about Barry Bannan knock and playoff dreams

Over 33,500 fans are expected at Hillsborough today as the Owls look to seal their place in the playoffs and keep their hopes of an immediate return to the Championship alive.
Darren Moore’s men are in good fettle after Tuesday evening’s thrilling win over Fleetwood Town with Dominic Iorfa the only senior player missing through injury.
A win would guarantee fourth place and a home semi-final in the post-season shake-up. A draw could be enough – but would depend on results elsewhere.
Are you ready? Keep it locked to the blog below for all the very latest from S6.
Sheffield Wednesday 4 Portsmouth 1 - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 15:09
DM on S6 atmosphere
I ws looking forward to the afternoon and it lived up to expectations. We can;t wait for the next one.
DM on Bannan
He saw the medical team We always like to give it 24 hours for it to settle down.
That’s what we’ll do.
I don’t know what;s going to happen so I won’t worry about it until I know more.
DM on Sunderland
It’s a stern test. It doesn’t mattr who you got, there are four teams in there that are good sides.
Credit to all four teams. We’ve going to have to be detailed, they’re going to be tight games.
Alex has done a great job. Both tems go into the tie full of confidence.
DM on fourth place
When you take a team you want to see a stadium full. To see that today was pleasing for the fans to share that. There’s been a trasformation at the club. Long may it continue.
Even when we wet a goal down there was an energy to the place.
We wanted to go for a second a third.
DM on the performance
It was all about getting the job done. Once we settled down after the first few minutes we got into our step and played some good stuff.
Strength of character to go a goal down and keep the gameplan was great. We saw areas we wanted to exploit and did well.
It could have been very difficult but we stuck together and got the rewards.
Reaction coming up
Stick with us for reaction from Darren Moore on a great win
It’s all over!
Sheffield Wednesday are in the play-offs
We’re into injury time
This really has been a really excellent display by Wednesday today. They started with a wobble but since then they have had complete control of this match. That’s a great way to go into the play-offs
Here’s that George Byers goal
Owls sub - 88 mins
Gregory OFF
Dele-Bashiru - ON