Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle team news: Sylla Sow makes first start in 126 days

Darren Moore has made a surprise switch to his front line for the visit of Plymouth Argyle as the Sheffield Wednesday look to get back to winning ways.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 2:00 pm

In what is the Owls’ first league home game since November, Moore has made five changes to his starting line-up and has offered a lifeline to Dutch front man Sylla Sow, who starts for the first time in 126 days – ironically in the return leg at Home Park.

Josh Windass has to make do with a place on the bench as his recovery continues and there is a return for the previously suspended Massimo Luongo in a three-man midfield.

Jack Hunt and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will offer width and with Chey Dunkley out, the makeshift back three of Ciaran Brennan, Liam Palmer and Marvin Johnson remains.

Sheffield Wednesday's Sylla Sow is back in the first team.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Palmer, Hutchinson Johnson; Hunt, Dele-Bashiru, Luongo, Bannan, Mendez-Laing; Gregory, Sow

Subs: Wildsmith, Brennan, Adeniran, Byers, Paterson, Windass, Berahino

